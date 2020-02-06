Home

GRICE Betty Passed away peacefully on
30th January 2020 aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of Harry,
mother of the late Michael and Peter.
Betty will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 14th February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
The Centenary Wing of
Kettering General Hospital
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020
