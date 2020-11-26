|
|
|
Howard Betty Passed away peacefully 13.11.20 at Countess Mountbatten Hospice, Southampton.
Much loved mum, gran,
gran-gran, aunty and friend.
Always loved, never forgotten.
Family service to be held at
Wessex Vale Crematorium,
Southampton, 04.12.20 at 1:45.
You are welcome to join the live Web
Cast, details from the family on request.
Donations to Cancer Research or
Countess Mountbatten Hospice via
Jonathan Terry, 101 Peartree Avenue,
Southampton, SO19 7JJ or via their
website jonathanterry.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2020