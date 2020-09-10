Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Malley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Malley

Notice

Betty Malley Notice
Malley Betty
(Elizabeth) Betty's family give heartfelt
thanks for the love and support received during Betty's short illness and following her death.
Thank you to everyone for the donations, sympathy cards, flowers and messages and to all who
attended the funeral and burial.
Thank you to the McNamara family
for their kind and generous act of providing the piper at the burial.
Thanks also to Averil Phillips and team, Jane Humphries, Celebrant, Petal Cascade Florists, Marie Curie Nurses, Hospice at Home, District Nurses, Carers at Velvet Glove, and all
at Dryland Surgery.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -