|
|
|
Malley Betty
(Elizabeth) Betty's family give heartfelt
thanks for the love and support received during Betty's short illness and following her death.
Thank you to everyone for the donations, sympathy cards, flowers and messages and to all who
attended the funeral and burial.
Thank you to the McNamara family
for their kind and generous act of providing the piper at the burial.
Thanks also to Averil Phillips and team, Jane Humphries, Celebrant, Petal Cascade Florists, Marie Curie Nurses, Hospice at Home, District Nurses, Carers at Velvet Glove, and all
at Dryland Surgery.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020