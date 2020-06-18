|
McClure
Betty
McClure Elizabeth (Betty),
passed away peacefully on
12th June 2020 at
Beaumont Care home aged 91.
Reunited with beloved
husband John McClure.
Loving mother to Elizabeth, John, Patricia, Andrew and Michael.
Much loved Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Private Funeral Monday 22nd June
at 12 o'clock at
Kettering Cemetery, Rothwell Rd.
Family flowers only but donations for
Cransley Hospice may be made to
Jack Warwick
Family Funeral Services,
2a Wallis Rd.,
Kettering, NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 18, 2020