Moffat Betty Passed away peacefully at home with her husband
by her side on the
9th April 2020, aged 87.
Beloved wife of Bob, mother to Elaine, Alan and Mandy, mother-in-law to
Ian and Phil, grandmother to
Dean, Brett, Ria, Max and Amy,
also great grandmother to
Finlay, Amelle and Ettie.
The Funeral service will be held at Kettering Crematorium on Friday
1st May 2020 for family members.
Enquiries and donations in Betty's memory for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent to
Co-op Funeralcare, 1 Darley Dale Rd, Corby NN17 2DE.
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020