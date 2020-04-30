|
|
|
MOORE Passed away on the 27th April,
Betty aged 94 years. Beloved Wife of the late Richard. A loving Aunt to Neil and Patsy, Great Aunt to Kimberley, Aaron and Natasha and a dearly
loved Great Great Aunt to Harry.
She will be sadly missed by all
of the family.
Donations in memory of Betty
for the Kettering Diabetes Centre (cheques made payable to Kettering General Hospital Charitable Trust)
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, NN15 6MX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020