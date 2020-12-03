Home

Betty Vincent
115-117 Rushton Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN14 2QB
01536 765661
Betty Vincent

Betty Vincent Notice
Vincent On 22nd November 2020,
peacefully at the
Old Vicarage Care Home Weekly,
Edna 'Betty' aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Roy,
loving mum of Dorinda, Liza and Steven and a devoted grandma,
great-grandma and step-great grandma to all her grandchildren.
She will be missed by all
her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held
on Tuesday 8th December.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Desborough, Tel: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020
