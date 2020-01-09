|
|
|
COUTTS On December 23rd 2019,
Bill suddenly passed away at
Manton Hall Care Home,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband to the late Dorothy. Loving dad to David and Jill, grandad to Sonny, Rae and Pearl and uncle to Joyce, Jim, Gary and Valerie.
Bill's funeral service will be held on Thursday 16th January at 3.00pm at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
All flowers and further enquiries
please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
