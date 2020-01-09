Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Coutts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Coutts

Notice Condolences

Bill Coutts Notice
COUTTS On December 23rd 2019,
Bill suddenly passed away at
Manton Hall Care Home,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband to the late Dorothy. Loving dad to David and Jill, grandad to Sonny, Rae and Pearl and uncle to Joyce, Jim, Gary and Valerie.
Bill's funeral service will be held on Thursday 16th January at 3.00pm at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
All flowers and further enquiries
please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -