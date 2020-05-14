|
HARROLD Passed away peacefully at
Country View Nursing Home
on 4th May, Bill aged 92 years.
Loving Husband to the late Barbara and dear Dad to Denise and Kevin and Christine and Carlo.
A wonderful Pappy and Great Pappy.
He will be greatly missed by all of
his family.
Special thanks to all staff at Country View for their loving care and attention.
A private funeral service will take place at Kettering Crematorium
on Tuesday 19th May.
All enquiries to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020