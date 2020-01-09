|
|
|
DALY Peacefully on 3rd January 2020 at his home, 'Bob' aged 89 years of Rushden. Loving dad of Marion, Pete,
Colin, Rob and Angie.
The Funeral Service will take place
at St John The Baptist Church,
Chelveston on Wednesday
22nd January at 10.30am followed
by burial at Rushden Cemetery.
No flowers by request, donations if desired, for Marie Curie
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020