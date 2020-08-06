|
|
|
Downing Bob Passed away on 1st August 2020,
aged 79 years.
'Sadly missed by all.'
Private funeral service to be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 10th August at 12 noon.
No flowers by request
but donations, if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020