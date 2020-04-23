Home

Bob Sells

Bob Sells Notice
SELLS Bob Sadly passed away on 13th April aged 77 years with Janice, his cherished Wife of 51 years by his side.
He will be greatly missed by his loving children Iain and Emma, and their partners Trace and Rob.
Adored Grandad to Callum, Charlie, Elliot and Archie.
A private funeral will take place with a memorial service to follow at a later date for all his family and friends,
who have given us so much comfort
at this difficult time.
The family extend their deepest
thanks to the dedicated staff of Kettering General Hospital for their kindness and care.
Family flowers only, however, cheques for Arthritis Action or Kettering General Charitable Fund (for Kettering Special Care Baby Unit) may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020
