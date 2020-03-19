|
|
|
Ajder Boja Beloved wife of the late Veselko. Loving mother of Bosko, Dusko, Milorad and Milovan and devoted Grandmother
of Robin, Henry and Mark.
Passed away peacefully on 14th March 2020. It is with regret that due to the risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic that only immediate family members will be attending the funeral service at the Serbian Orthodox church in Corby on the 3rd April. Flowers may be sent as a mark of respect to:
The Co-Operative Funeralcare,
1 Darley Dale Road,
Corby. NN17 2DE.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020