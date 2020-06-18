|
|
|
HURLING Brenda Ann Passed away peacefully on
8th June 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Keith,
loving mother of Mark, Lee and Lisa, devoted and proud nan of Chris, Kim, Liam, Emma, Craig, Ryan, Charlie and Jodie. Great nan to Aiden, Charlotte and Seth. Mother-in-law to Vanessa, Preston and Jo. Brenda will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to the current health situation a private burial will be held at St. Botolph's Church, Barton Seagrave. A celebration of Brenda's life will take place when circumstances permit. Family flowers only please, but donations in Brenda's memory will be gratefully received in support of Marie Curie Nurses online at mariecurie.org.uk.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 18, 2020