Brenda Taylor

Brenda Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Brenda Emily Sadly passed away on 25th May 2020, aged 94 years.
Loving Wife of the late Frederick,
much loved Mum of Ann and
Clive (Son-in-law), Nan to Ian, Nicki, Kevin and Lucy, Great Nan to Tom, Sam, Ben, Callie and Jake, Great Great Nan to Markus. A private funeral will take place at Kettering Crematorium on Friday 5th June 2020. Family flowers only, however donations for the
local Age Concern may be sent to:

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2020
