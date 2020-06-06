|
|
|
TAYLOR Brenda Emily Sadly passed away on 25th May 2020, aged 94 years.
Loving Wife of the late Frederick,
much loved Mum of Ann and
Clive (Son-in-law), Nan to Ian, Nicki, Kevin and Lucy, Great Nan to Tom, Sam, Ben, Callie and Jake, Great Great Nan to Markus. A private funeral will take place at Kettering Crematorium on Friday 5th June 2020. Family flowers only, however donations for the
local Age Concern may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2020