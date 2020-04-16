|
|
|
BULL Brian Joseph aged 84 years
sadly passed away on
26th of March at
Kettering General Hospital.
Beloved husband of Joan, father
and father in law of Linda, Michael,
Ken and Michelle,
Grandad of Michael, Kelly,
Thomas and Alyx.
A loving man who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel on
Thursday 23rd April at 1pm,
close family service only.
All flowers and further enquiries to
J R Norris & Son's,
59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN16 8NZ,
Tel: 01536 483220.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020