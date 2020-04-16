Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Norris & Son Funeral Directors
59 Edinburgh Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN16 8NZ
01536 483220
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Bull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Bull

Notice Condolences

Brian Bull Notice
BULL Brian Joseph aged 84 years
sadly passed away on
26th of March at
Kettering General Hospital.
Beloved husband of Joan, father
and father in law of Linda, Michael,
Ken and Michelle,
Grandad of Michael, Kelly,
Thomas and Alyx.
A loving man who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel on
Thursday 23rd April at 1pm,
close family service only.
All flowers and further enquiries to
J R Norris & Son's,
59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN16 8NZ,
Tel: 01536 483220.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -