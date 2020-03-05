Home

JOHNSON Peacefully on 18th February 2020
at The Wellington Hospital, London,
in the presence of his loving family,
Brian aged 74 years
of Great Doddington.
Beloved husband of the late Valerie,
much loved father of Nicola,
Richard and the late Philip,
dearest father-in-law
of Geoff, Gemma and Jayne,
devoted grandfather of Elise,
Alex, Maddison and Oliver.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Friday
20th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only,
donations for Parkinson's UK
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020
