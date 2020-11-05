Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Brian Lewis

Notice

Brian Lewis Notice
LEWIS Peacefully on 23rd October 2020,
Brian aged 89 years at
Kettering General Hospital
with his wife by his side.
Loving Husband of Christine
and the late Eileen. Loving
Father of Timothy and Alison.
Brother-in-law of Michael
and Jayne.

Sad is the heart that loved you,
but living without you is the
greatest heartache of all.
Loved you so much, Chris xxxxx

Family flowers only please but if desired donations for Cancer Research may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020
