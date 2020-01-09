Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Rooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Rooke

Notice Condolences

Brian Rooke Notice
ROOKE Brian Passed away peacefully at
Cheaney Court Care Home
on 22nd December 2019,
aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Anne,
loving father of Dawn,
dear brother of Frank and David.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 16th January 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
the Air Ambulance
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -