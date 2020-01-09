|
|
|
ROOKE Brian Passed away peacefully at
Cheaney Court Care Home
on 22nd December 2019,
aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Anne,
loving father of Dawn,
dear brother of Frank and David.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 16th January 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
the Air Ambulance
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020