|
|
|
SILCOCK On 12th February 2020,
Brian peacefully passed away at Kettering General Hospital,
surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband to the late Maggie. Loving dad to Ellen, Christine, Jane and the late James. Grandad to Ashley, Neil and Tyler and Great Grandad to Maja. Brian's funeral service will be held at
St John the Baptist Church, Corby Old Village on Friday 28th February at 11am followed by interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery. Donations if desired will be received at the service for Diabetes UK. All flowers and further enquiries please to Co - operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020