SMITH On 23rd February 2020, peacefully at The Old Vicarage, Weekley,
Brian Herbert (Mr Blandford),
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of 61 years to Jean, loving father of Simon, Paul and Elizabeth, devoted grandad and
great-grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Brian's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday 16th March at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are for
Alzheimer's Society, a collection plate will be available at the service.
Grateful thanks to the staff and carers at the Old Vicarage for their wonderful care and compassion shown to
Brian and his family.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
115/117 Rushton Road, Desborough, NN14 2QB
TEL: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020