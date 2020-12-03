|
|
|
SMITH Brian Smith
(Annie) Passed away peacefully on
17th November,
aged 83 years,
surrounded by all his family.
A loving husband of Jan. Amazing Dad to Dean, Stephen, Ian and Kerry.
A wonderful Gramp to all his grandchildren/great grandchildren.
The funeral will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday 9th December at
Nene Valley Crematorium in Wellingborough, in line with current restrictions.
All enquiries to
Bruce Carter & Son
Tel: 01933 223228
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020