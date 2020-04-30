|
|
|
Casey Bridget 'Agnes' Sadly on 20th April 2020, Agnes passed away peacefully at Cheaney
Court Care Home, aged 97 years.
Loving wife of the late Thomas
and much loved mother of Mary, Catherine and Stephen.
A wonderful grandmother to all
her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service for
immediate family will be held at
Shire Lodge Cemetery on
Tuesday 12th May at 11.00am.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, NN17 2DE 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020