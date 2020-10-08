|
|
|
Bruce Ivan Southwell 26.10.33-05.10.2020 Suddenly at Kettering General Hospital. Dearly loved and loving husband of
Nan (Ann) and stepfather to Valerie (deceased) and Sandra, their husbands Nick and Philip. Devoted grandad to
grandaughters Helen and Lucy their husbands Tony and Michael and very proud great grandad to Abbie, Dylan, Curtis, Sofia and Morgan.
Former teacher at Stamford Road Boys School and Latimer School.
A private family funeral service
will be held.
Donations to Cromer Lifeboats
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020