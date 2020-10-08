Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Southwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Southwell

Notice Condolences

Bruce Southwell Notice
Bruce Ivan Southwell 26.10.33-05.10.2020 Suddenly at Kettering General Hospital. Dearly loved and loving husband of
Nan (Ann) and stepfather to Valerie (deceased) and Sandra, their husbands Nick and Philip. Devoted grandad to
grandaughters Helen and Lucy their husbands Tony and Michael and very proud great grandad to Abbie, Dylan, Curtis, Sofia and Morgan.
Former teacher at Stamford Road Boys School and Latimer School.
A private family funeral service
will be held.
Donations to Cromer Lifeboats
may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -