FREELAND Bryan Passed away peacefully on
7th May 2020 at
Kettering General Hospital
aged 86 years.
Now at peace with the Lord.
Beloved husband of Margaret
and dad to Mark.
Bryan will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
Private funeral to be held at
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th May at 12.30 p.m.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Bryan's
life will be held at a later date.
No flowers by request.
Donations if desired for
St. Columba's Church
and Lakelands Hospice, Corby
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk.
All enquirIes to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020