Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
10:30
Albert Munn Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Burl Bellamy Notice
BELLAMY Burl Of Geddington,
passed away peacefully on
Sunday, July 19th 2020.
Son of the late Thomas and
Sarah Bellamy of Kettering.
Much loved husband of Valerie,
loving father of Christopher,
James and Stephen and
the dearest grandad, father-in-law,
brother and uncle.
He will be missed by many friends
and archaeology colleagues.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 3rd August at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Dementia UK
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 23, 2020
