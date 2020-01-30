Home

Carl Howard

Notice Condolences

Carl Howard Notice
HOWARD Peacefully on 23rd January 2020, Carl, aged 82 years of Wellingborough.
Beloved husband of Eileen.
Much loved Dad of Mark and Karla. A loving grampy to George and Florence.
The funeral service will be held at All Hallows Church, Wellingborough on Wednesday 12th February at 2.00 p.m. followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only please donations if desired for All Hallows Church may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons , Bedford Road, Rushden Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
