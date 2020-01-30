|
HOWARD Peacefully on 23rd January 2020, Carl, aged 82 years of Wellingborough.
Beloved husband of Eileen.
Much loved Dad of Mark and Karla. A loving grampy to George and Florence.
The funeral service will be held at All Hallows Church, Wellingborough on Wednesday 12th February at 2.00 p.m. followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only please donations if desired for All Hallows Church may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons , Bedford Road, Rushden Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020