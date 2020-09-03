|
CARL KIRK University of Northampton
Lecturer
1982 - 2020
Passed away after a short illness on
22nd August 2020, aged 60 years.
Carl was a much loved son and
best friend of Maureen and Jack
who were so very proud of
his achievements.
Loved and sadly missed by family, friends, colleagues and students
(past and present).
Private funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 7th September at 2.00 p.m.
For a live webcast link please
contact the funeral directors.
A celebration of Carl's life will be
held at a later date.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired for
GUTS UK and the
Actors Benevolent Fund
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020