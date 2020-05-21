Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Carlin Ashton Notice
ASHTON Carlin Grace Passed away peacefully on
the 7th May 2020, aged 70 years.
Loving mum of Wayne, Kevin and Melinda and a beloved nan,
sister and friend.
Will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service
will be followed by a celebration
of her life at a later date.
No flowers by request
but donations for
Jen's Hedgehog Rescue, Corby
may be made online at averilphillips.co.uk.
All enquiries to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020
