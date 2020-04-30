Home

Gallagher Peacefully on 8th April 2020,
Carmel aged 81, passed away at Glenmoor Care Home Corby.
Wife to Joe, Mum to Donna, Angela, Joe, Sarah, Sean, Mother in Law to Brian, Danny, Chananda, Ricky, Mary and 'Granny' to Lauren, Caitlin, Isaac, Ethan, Noah, Seth, Ria and Kulika.
Carmel was a much loved
Auntie and Friend.
We will miss her.
Carmel's burial will take place on
Friday 1st May at 12 noon, due to restrictions sadly it will only be attended by immediate family.
We will be holding a celebration of Carmel's inspirational life with a memorial service and wake once the restrictions are lifted.
Family flowers only and any donations if desired to Lakelands Hospice Corby.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020
