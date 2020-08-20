|
|
|
Connors Catherine Peacefully, on 31st July 2020, after a long illness, Catherine (Cathie), aged 90.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
much loved mother of Clare,
Toni and John and loving
grandmother of Christopher,
Anna, Dominic and Ellen.
A private funeral took
place at Our Lady of Walsingham Church, Corby, on
19th August followed by burial at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Family flowers only and donations in lieu of flowers by cheque to the Banstead and District Housing Society, Garratts Lane, Banstead
SM7 2EQ, who cared for Cathie
in her final years.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020