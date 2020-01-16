|
|
|
WOODCOCK Catherine Passed away on 1st January 2020.
Daughter of the late
Jack and Betty,
loved sister of Elizabeth and
brother-in-law Colin,
a dear aunty to Mark,
Paul and Shelley
and a great aunt.
Committal Service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd January at 1.30pm,
followed by a Service of Thanksgiving
at Fuller Baptist Church, Gold Street
at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
The Kaleidoscope Club
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020