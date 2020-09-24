Home

Charlie Angele

Charlie Angele Notice
Angele Charlie Former proprietor of
Charles Barry Hairdressers, passed away peacefully
at home after a short illness
on 17th September 2020.
A beloved husband to Viv, loving dad
to Sarah and much loved pop to Ben.
Given the current circumstances a private funeral service will be held.
Charlie's cortège will however leave from Charles Barry Hairdressers on Elizabeth Street in Corby at 11.15am
on Wednesday 30th September,
where friends are welcome
to pay their respects.
All enquiries to E M Dorman
Funeral Directors, Uppingham.
Telephone 01572 823976
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020
