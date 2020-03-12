Home

PERKINS Peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital
on 4th March 2020,
Charlie, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Mary, much loved son-in-law of Jill,
a loving father to Alan, Richard, Caroline and daughter-in-law Sam,
and devoted grandfather to Ben, Harry, Jacob, Helena, Kyron and Jamie.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Charlie's funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on
Wednesday 25th March 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only by request please but donations in Charlie's memory to the British Heart Foundation may be placed in the donation box on leaving the chapel or made online via the Chambers and Brighty website, www.chambers andbrighty.co.uk Bright colours to be worn on the day
at the family's request please.
All further enquiries please to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
