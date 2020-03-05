Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Holden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Holden

Notice Condolences

Chris Holden Notice
HOLDEN Peacefully on 20th February 2020
at Kettering General Hospital,
Chris aged 81 years of Finedon.
Now Reunited with Ron.
Beloved mum of Nigel and Elaine,
Helen and Ian.
Loving gran to Dominic and Alexander.
The Funeral Service will take place
in the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 13th March at 11:00am.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society or the Dogs Trust may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -