HOLDEN Peacefully on 20th February 2020
at Kettering General Hospital,
Chris aged 81 years of Finedon.
Now Reunited with Ron.
Beloved mum of Nigel and Elaine,
Helen and Ian.
Loving gran to Dominic and Alexander.
The Funeral Service will take place
in the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 13th March at 11:00am.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society or the Dogs Trust may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020