Farr Christina On 26th December 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family, Chris aged 70 years. Re-united with her beloved husband Rob. Devoted mum of Rosemary, Robert and Jason. Mother in Law of Steve and Maggie. Special nan of Stephen, Lily and the late Paul and Andrew, also, Sister of Barry.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Chris's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Monday 13th January at 12 noon. Donations are being received by the family for
Marie Curie.
Flowers and all further
enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020