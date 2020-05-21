|
|
|
CRAN Christine Sadly on 15th May 2020,
Christine aged 70 years of Corby, passed away peacefully at
Leicester General Hospital.
Beloved wife of Gordon and a special mum to Jayne and Susan, sister to David and mother-in-law to Anthony and Scott. A much loved nanny to
Erin, Ava, Finn and Samuel.
She will be greatly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
Christine's funeral service, for family members only, will be held on 1st June at Warren Hill Crematorium,
Kettering at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only by request, however, please send donations in
lieu of flowers to Cancer Research.
All enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Rd, Corby, NN17 2DE. Tel: 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020