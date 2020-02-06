|
|
|
KONARCZAK (Nee Thurland)
Christine Passed away peacefully on
the 15th January 2020.
A loving wife, mother, nan, great nan and sister.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 10th February at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please
but donations for
Help for Heroes
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020