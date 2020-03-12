Home

Christine Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Christine Passed away on the 5th March 2020
at Kettering General Hospital
aged 75 years.
Sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at
Rockingham Road Baptist Church,
Kettering on
Friday 27th March at 1.30 p.m.
followed by committal at
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Rockingham Road Baptist Church
and Lakelands Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
