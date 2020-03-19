Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Taylor

Notice Condolences

Christine Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Christine Due to the ongoing health crisis, Christine's funeral service is now to be held only at the Albert Munn Chapel of Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 27th March at 2.30p.m, and not at Rockingham Road Baptist Church
as stated previously.
A memorial service is to be held
at a later date.

Further enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -