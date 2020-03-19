|
|
|
TAYLOR Christine Due to the ongoing health crisis, Christine's funeral service is now to be held only at the Albert Munn Chapel of Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 27th March at 2.30p.m, and not at Rockingham Road Baptist Church
as stated previously.
A memorial service is to be held
at a later date.
Further enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020