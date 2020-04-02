|
THURLAND Christine
Halcrow Sadly passed away suddenly on 14th March 2020, aged 80.
Devoted wife to the late Brian (Jim), loving mum, sister and friend to Mark, Paul, Leonie, Wendy and Jack.
Due to the current public health situation there will be a
private family cremation.
There will be a memorial service in celebration of Christine's life for all her family and friends to be
held at a future date.
Please contact J R Norris & Son,
59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering,
NN16 8NZ Tel: 01536 483220,
in order for Christine's family to make contact with you to inform you of the arrangements for the
memorial service.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020