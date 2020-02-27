|
|
|
Brooks Christopher Passed away peacefully on
20th February 2020,
aged 77 years of Rothwell.
Beloved husband of Patricia, much loved Dad of Dean, Roy, Samantha and Dawn. Devoted Grandad and
Great Grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Chris's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday 16th March at 2:30pm.
Family flowers by request, donations if desired are being received
for Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020