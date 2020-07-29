|
ROSE Christopher John Sadly died after his fight with Alzheimers at Burton Oaks Care Home in Burton Latimer, aged 73.
Beloved Husband of Louise, Dad of Martyn, Julia and James. A devoted Grandad to Erin, Harrison and Emily.
Funeral service on Thursday 30th July.
Family attendance only but contributions to a memorial bench
and tree for Chris can be given
to any family member.
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 29, 2020