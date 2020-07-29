Home

Christopher Rose Notice
ROSE Christopher John Sadly died after his fight with Alzheimers at Burton Oaks Care Home in Burton Latimer, aged 73.
Beloved Husband of Louise, Dad of Martyn, Julia and James. A devoted Grandad to Erin, Harrison and Emily.
Funeral service on Thursday 30th July.
Family attendance only but contributions to a memorial bench
and tree for Chris can be given
to any family member.
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 29, 2020
