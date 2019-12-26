|
|
|
UNDERWOOD Christopher Charles Passed away on
15th December 2019 aged 71 years.
Dearest darling husband of Nina,
loving dabby of Christabel,
Lawrence, Dennis and Kasia,
dear gramps of Noah, Hannah,
Maya and Nick.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January 2020
at 12.30pm, followed by burial.
Flowers or donations, if desired for
Pomeranian Rescue
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019