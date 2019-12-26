Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Underwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Underwood

Notice Condolences

Christopher Underwood Notice
UNDERWOOD Christopher Charles Passed away on
15th December 2019 aged 71 years.
Dearest darling husband of Nina,
loving dabby of Christabel,
Lawrence, Dennis and Kasia,
dear gramps of Noah, Hannah,
Maya and Nick.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January 2020
at 12.30pm, followed by burial.
Flowers or donations, if desired for
Pomeranian Rescue
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -