CATLIN Clifford Of Thrapston
Passed away on the 18th October 2020 at Kettering General Hospital
aged 90 years.
Husband of Gwen, father to
Rosemary and Michael, father in law
to the late Andy and to Janis.
Much loved Gramp to all his Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchild.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Private Cremation will be held
at Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
6th November 2020 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Air Ambulance Service may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors, Huntingdon Road, Thrapston,
NN14 4NF.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020
