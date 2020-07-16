Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
11:30
along Rothwell High Street
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
12:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Dines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Dines

Notice Condolences

Clifford Dines Notice
DINES Clifford Henry It is with great sadness
we announce that Cliff
passed away suddenly on
10th July 2020, aged 96 years.
Now reunited with his
beloved wife Betty and son Peter.
A loving dad of Brian,
and a loved grandad
and great grandad.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
We will be taking Cliff
on his final journey
along Rothwell High Street
on Monday 27th July at 11.40am,
before proceeding to the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium at 12 noon
for a private funeral service.
Family flowers only but
donations if desired for
Northamptonshire Association
for the Blind
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -