DINES Clifford Henry It is with great sadness
we announce that Cliff
passed away suddenly on
10th July 2020, aged 96 years.
Now reunited with his
beloved wife Betty and son Peter.
A loving dad of Brian,
and a loved grandad
and great grandad.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
We will be taking Cliff
on his final journey
along Rothwell High Street
on Monday 27th July at 11.40am,
before proceeding to the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium at 12 noon
for a private funeral service.
Family flowers only but
donations if desired for
Northamptonshire Association
for the Blind
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 16, 2020