Colette Ryan Notice
RYAN Peacefully on 21st October 2020
at her home in Irthlingborough,
Colette aged 80 years.
Now Reunited with Liam.
Much loved mum of Stephen,
Robert and Margaret and
Jacquelyn and Ab.
Loving grandma of
Sean, Luke, Adam, Ella, Niamh, Noah
and now reunited with wee Liam.
A dear sister and aunt.
Colette will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Monday
2nd November at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Marie Curie may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020
