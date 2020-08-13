Home

Colin Ashman

Notice Condolences

Colin Ashman Notice
ASHMAN Colin Passed away peacefully
at home on
3rd August 2020 aged 65 years.
Now reunited with his
beloved wife Jane.
Loving dad of Tracey and Donna,
father-in-law of Rob,
loved grampy of
Sophie and Isobel.
Private funeral service.
Donations for
the RSPCA
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020
