|
|
|
ASHMAN Colin Passed away peacefully
at home on
3rd August 2020 aged 65 years.
Now reunited with his
beloved wife Jane.
Loving dad of Tracey and Donna,
father-in-law of Rob,
loved grampy of
Sophie and Isobel.
Private funeral service.
Donations for
the RSPCA
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020