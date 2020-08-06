Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Colin Durkin Notice
DURKIN On July 24th 2020, suddenly at his home in Orton Malborne, Colin aged 80 years. Beloved husband of the late Coral, much loved dad of Maxine and Justine and grandad of Lawrence, Stephanie and Orla.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Mass for Colin will be held at Our Lady of Walsingham Church, Occupation Road, Corby on Tuesday 18th August at 10:30am, followed by interment at Shire Lodge cemetery.
All flowers and further enquires please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road ,Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020
